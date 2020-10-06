Gurnee police searching for suspects in shooting of teenager Monday

Gurnee police are searching for suspects in the shooting Monday of a teenage boy near the intersection of Stearns School and Dilleys roads.

Det. Shawn Gaylor said the shooting occurred about 5:50 p.m. during a prearranged meeting between the teen and acquaintances in a parking lot. An altercation erupted during the gathering and one or more of the people involved shot at the teen, hitting him once in the leg.

The teen was able to drive to the area of Dilleys Road and Nations Drive and call 9-1-1. Emergency responders rushed him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Gaylor said the offenders left the scene of the shooting before police arrived. A police dog searched the area, and while evidence was recovered, it was not able to lead officers to suspects.

Police have suspects in mind but are not releasing their identities, Gaylor said. Investigators also are working to determine the specific reason for the meetup and if there was more than one shooter, Gaylor added.

Anyone with surveillance camera footage that may show the shooting is asked to contact police at (847) 599-7000.

To submit anonymous information to the Lake County Crime Stoppers hotline, call (847) 662-2222 or go to

LakeCountyCrimeStoppers.com. Those who provide information which leads to the arrest or grand jury indictment of a felony offender are eligible for rewards up to $1,000.