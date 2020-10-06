Feder: Ex-staffers launch campaign to save Chicago Reporter

More than 100 former employees of the Chicago Reporter are fighting to save the investigative news organization after 48 years of vital reporting on issues of race, poverty and inequality, Robert Feder writes.

As reported here last week, Fernando Diaz was forced out after two years as editor-in-chief and publisher, and officials of the Community Renewal Society refuse to comment on the future of the publication.

