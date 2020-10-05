 

Randall Oaks fitness center closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

 
By Emmagrace Sperle
Daily Herald correspondent
Part of Randall Oaks Recreation Center in West Dundee has closed for 12 hours for a deep clean after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to Dundee Township Park District officials.

The fitness center closed at 5 p.m. Monday and will reopen at 5 a.m. Tuesday on its normal schedule, officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Dundee Township Park District said that no members of the public were in "close contact" with the staff member and that officials were notifying the public out of an abundance of caution. The name of the employee will not be released due to confidentiality laws, officials said. The other sections of the Randall Oaks Recreation Center will remain open, and group fitness classes will continue, because the employee was not in contact with those areas, officials said.

The district is working alongside the Kane County Health Department to make sure all protocols are followed.

