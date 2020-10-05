Illinois reports 14 more COVID-19 deaths, 1,853 new cases

The number of new COVID-19 cases came to 1,853 and 14 more people died from the respiratory disease Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the total caseload in Illinois to 303,394 while deaths have reached 8,805 since the pandemic began.

The average number of new infections daily for the last seven days is 1,965, up nearly 3% compared to 1,909 between Sept. 22 and Sept. 28.

The virus test positivity rate is 3.4% based on a seven-day average. Illinois labs reported 38,538 tests in the last 24 hours resulting in a daily test rate of 4.8%.

There were 1,631 patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 as of Sunday night, higher than the seven-day average of 1,595.

Among the deaths announced were four Cook County men -- two in their 60s, one in his 70s, and one in his 80s; and a DuPage County woman in her 80s.