Feder: With Walt Flakus hosting middays, Rock 95.5 rolls out talent lineup

Walt Flakus, well-known to Chicago rock radio listeners for his years at The Loop and Cumulus Media alternative rock WKQX 101.1-FM, has returned to host middays on WCHI 95.5-FM, iHeartMedia's new rock station, Robert Feder writes.

Flakus, a Chicago native who most recently worked at KNDD in Seattle, will be heard from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays as part of the new talent lineup unveiled today at Rock 95.5.

"Rock 95.5 is a radio station that's right in my wheelhouse," said Flakus, who'll double as assistant program director under James Howard. "I couldn't be more excited to come home to Chicago and bring the rock."

As previously reported, Angi Taylor shifted from morning co-host on iHeartMedia Top 40 WKSC 103.5-FM to morning host on Rock 95.5. Joining Taylor's show as executive producer and on-air contributor is Abe Kanan, who most recently was a content creator and contributor to Brian Hadad's morning show on 101.1 WKQX.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.