Carol Stream man pleads guilty, gets 8 years for drug-induced homicide

A Carol Stream man has been sentenced to eight years in prison for supplying a fatal dose of fentanyl to a man in 2019.

Mark Vecchione, 29, of the 500 block of Canterbury Drive, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of drug-induced homicide.

DuPage County Judge Alexander McGimpsey also sentenced Vecchione to one year in prison on a charge of driving while his license was revoked.

"Judge McGimpsey's sentence today sends the message that anyone found guilty of supplying drugs that result in the fatal overdose of the user will be held accountable," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a news release. "Furthermore, the outstanding investigation conducted by the Hanover Park Police Department and the North Central Narcotics Task Force should put any would-be drug dealer on alert that in DuPage County we will identify, charge and fully prosecute anyone suspected of pedaling illegal narcotics on our streets. Knowing this, perhaps a dealer may have second thoughts about selling this poison."

On July 29, 2019, Hanover Park police were called to a home where 33-year-old Logan Reiss was found dead.

Officers found plastic bags they suspected contained narcotics from Vecchione. The next day, they and the North Central Narcotics Task Force arranged an undercover deal with Vecchione and arrested him.

He has been in jail since then.

Vecchione must serve 75% of the drug sentence and 50% of the driving while license revoked sentence before he is eligible for parole. He received credit for the 385 days he has been in jail.