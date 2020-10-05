Aurora man faces DUI charge after crashing into Bartlett pond

An Aurora man accused of crashing his vehicle into a retention pond in Bartlett early Sunday has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and cited for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Bartlett police arrested 27-year-old Juan Walker of Aurora, who was later charged with the class A misdemeanor for driving under the influence.

Officers responded to a call of a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Schick Road and Woodland Hills in Bartlett about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Investigators allege Walker had been driving a 2011 GMC vehicle west on Schick Road when it went off the roadway and into the retention pond west of Woodland Hills Parkway.

Walker and his 26-year-old female passenger were transported to Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Walker was released on a $3,000 individual bond and assigned a court date of Nov. 3 at the DuPage County court facility in Wheaton.