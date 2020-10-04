Bicyclist killed after collision with vehicle in Libertyville

Libertyville police said a man died Sunday morning after he was hit by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on the far west side of the village.

Officers responded at 3:25 a.m. to a report of an accident in the area of Route 176 and Stritch Drive, where they found the bicyclist in the road, police said.

First responders from the Libertyville Fire Department treated the man, who was conscious and alert at the scene, according to police. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center, where later he was pronounced dead, police said.

The man's identity was being withheld Sunday pending notification of family.

The vehicle's driver remained on the scene after the crash and spoke with investigators, police said. The crash remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team and Libertyville police.