Teens march through Naperville to protest killing of Breonna Taylor

Standing through a steady drizzle at the base of the Millennium Carillon in Naperville, about 50 people gathered Saturday to protest the March police shooting of Breonna Taylor inside her Louisville, Kentucky, apartment.

The group of mostly high school-aged protesters, organized by the Naperville organization Naper Youth for BLM, listened to impassioned speeches before marching to the city's downtown carrying signs with messages like "We demand justice" and "Say their names."

"Everybody has a right to feel safe in their community, everybody has a right to have their voice heard," said Jocelyn Freeman of Naperville, one of the speakers. "Breonna. I'm sure you've all heard this name hundreds of times. But the thing is, her name isn't famous because of anything she did while alive. Taylor is famous because she's dead."

Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was shot to death in her bed March 12, during a police raid on her apartment. A Kentucky grand jury last month indicted a police officer for firing into the home of Taylor's neighbor, but chose not bring charges against officers involved in the fatal shooting.

After the speakers finished and a short safety speech, the group ascended to the top of the hill before heading east along Aurora Avenue to the downtown.