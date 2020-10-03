Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Oct. 2

Interactive mapSuburbs' portion There have been 133,842 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Friday. That's 45% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,163 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47.6% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Friday, suburban Cook County had 65,905 cases and 2,275 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 81,012 cases and 2,964 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Friday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,481 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,416 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,211 cases and 23 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,194 cases and 74 deaths in Wheeling, 1,176 cases and 38 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,148 cases and 26 deaths in Streamwood, 1,060 cases and 12 deaths in Mount Prospect, 986 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 892 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 773 cases and 13 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 629 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 585 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 577 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 403 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 228 cases and 21 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 17,936 cases and 565 deaths as of Friday.

• Top counts: 1,310 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,305 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 1,166 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 1,044 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 950 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 934 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 864 cases and 30 deaths in Lombard, 765 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 742 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 748 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 579 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 511 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 456 cases and 4 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 17,347 cases and 479 deaths Friday.

• Most recent top counts: 4,005 to 4,009 in Waukegan, 1,080 to 1,084 in Round Lake Beach, 660 to 664 in Mundelein, 580 to 584 in Gurnee, 445 to 449 in Round Lake, 335 to 339 in Lake Zurich, 330 to 334 in Vernon Hills, 305 to 309 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 280 to 284 in Libertyville, 270 to 274 in Grayslake, 260 to 264 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 13,412 cases with 327 deaths on its website Friday.

• Top counts: 4,780 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,052 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,229 in Carpentersville, 1,037 in St. Charles, 643 in South Elgin, 489 in Geneva, 372 in Batavia, 353 in North Aurora, 161 in Hampshire, 163 in Algonquin (Kane County portion) and 140 in Gilberts.

McHenry County• 4,705 cases and 119 deaths, according to the health department Friday.

Will County• 14,419 cases and 383 deaths listed on its website Friday.

• Cases per town include 1,072 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 198 in Aurora (Will County portion).