Vice President Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19
Updated 10/2/2020 7:37 AM
Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence "remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."
Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.
