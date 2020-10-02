 

Vice President Pence and his wife test negative for COVID-19

  • Vice President Mike Pence speaks Thursday at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa.

    Vice President Mike Pence speaks Thursday at an event hosted by The Family Leader Foundation in Des Moines, Iowa. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 10/2/2020 7:37 AM

Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence tested negative for COVID-19 Friday morning, hours after President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Spokesman Devin O'Malley says Pence "remains in good health and wishes the Trumps well in their recovery."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Pence is tested every day for the virus, O'Malley confirmed.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 