Recreational pot to be sold at Naperville medical dispensary next week

A remodeled and rebranded medical marijuana dispensary in Naperville will become the first in the city to sell recreational cannabis beginning next week.

Rise Naperville, formerly 3C Compassionate Care Center, opens Thursday for adult-use cannabis sales at its existing location, 1700 Quincy Ave., according to a news release from operator Green Thumb Industries. The city's only medical marijuana dispensary has been renovated and expanded to accommodate the new recreational use.

"We worked hard to offer adult-use cannabis sales in Naperville and are excited to meet new customers while continuing to serve our patients," Green Thumb founder and CEO Ben Kovler said in a statement. "We have been proud members of the Naperville community since 2016 and will remain good neighbors, creating jobs and tax revenue and making a positive impact through our corporate responsibility programs."

The Chicago-based company was one of three recreational pot facilities for which Naperville reserved occupancy permits last month, filling the city's cap just weeks after the council lifted a previous ban on adult-use sales. The other two operations are Sunnyside Dispensary at 2740 W. 75th St. and Zen Leaf at 1516 N. Naper Boulevard.

The companies are able to move forward with applying for and obtaining required permits before beginning work at their designated sites, city spokeswoman Linda LaCloche said. City and state inspections will need to be conducted before they open.

Up to three dispensaries are permitted by right in certain zoning areas under the city's new ordinance. The measure, approved in August, includes parking regulations and distance requirements of at least one mile from any existing dispensary, 1,000 feet from a school and 250 feet from a residential property, among other provisions.

Recreational marijuana has been a hot topic in Naperville since heated discussions began last summer. An advisory referendum question asking whether adult-use sales should be allowed in town received support from 53.25% of 28,968 voters in March.

"The community has joined in thoughtful deliberation, a citywide referendum and consideration on all sides of the adult-use recreational cannabis discussion," Mayor Steve Chirico said in a statement. "In the end, we have demonstrated our commitment to fostering a dynamic business environment and expanded economic opportunity in our city."

Naperville has authorized a local tax of 3% of recreational marijuana sales. Chirico said earlier he believes the three dispensaries could generate upward of $1 million in annual tax revenue, which he called a conservative estimate.

Rise Naperville has added 20 new positions ahead of its launch of recreational pot sales, company officials said. The shop includes kiosks for quick ordering and pickup, and also will offer online preordering for customers 21 years old and older and curbside pickup for medical patients.

Thursday's grand opening will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, dispensary leaders said, and all profits from the first day of adult-use sales will go toward the Loaves & Fishes Community Services nonprofit.

Rise will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays.