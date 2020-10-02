Pet vaccination clinic in Geneva

Kane County Animal Control will host its last rabies and microchip animal clinic of the year on Oct. 14, 4:30 to 7 p.m., at 4060 Keslinger Road in Geneva.

The clinic will be conducted drive-thru style. Dog and cat owners will just pull up in their vehicle and let the staff and volunteers do the work. People do not need to get out of their cars, but are asked to wear a face mask.

The cost of a one-year rabies vaccine with tag is $20 for neutered pets, $35 for non-neutered and $10 for seniors with pets. Microchips are also available for $15. Cash, check, VISA and MasterCard are accepted.

Kennel workers will leash the pets and transport them to the exam station. While the medical crew performs the exam and vaccinations, a clerk completes the rabies certificate and another handles payment.

After each vehicle pulls away, staff will clean the station for the next client.

For more information, visit KaneCountyPets.com.