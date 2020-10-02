 

District 54 to offer hybrid learning model starting Oct. 19

  • Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 officials are asking parents to decide by Tuesday whether their children will participate in a hybrid learning model offering two days of in-person instruction per week beginning Oct. 19.

      Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 officials are asking parents to decide by Tuesday whether their children will participate in a hybrid learning model offering two days of in-person instruction per week beginning Oct. 19. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2012

 
Eric Peterson
 
 
Posted10/2/2020 5:30 AM

Schaumburg Township Elementary District 54 will begin providing a hybrid model of instruction on Oct. 19, offering students their first opportunity for in-person learning this school year.

School board members unanimously approved the plan Thursday after a presentation by administrators.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Parents were emailed a letter immediately after the meeting explaining the option and asking them to decide by Tuesday whether their children would participate in the hybrid model or remain exclusively with remote learning.

The goal is to divide the number of students choosing the hybrid model in half, with each group attending school in person for two days each week. An average in-person class size of eight to 12 students is anticipated.

A similarly limited amount of in-person instruction recently started for some special-education students as well as first-time English learners who've moved to the U.S. since the start of the year.

The return of in-person learning will be accompanied by protocols for wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, reporting symptoms and increasing hygiene.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"District 54 staff desperately want to have students in class," Superintendent Andy DuRoss said.

But public health metrics, changing guidance and other factors may cause the district to pivot between the hybrid model and full remote learning until the threat of COVID-19 is considered negligible through effective treatment, District 54 officials said.

Only three of the 12 people who spoke during public comment thanked the board for its decision or even directly acknowledged it. The rest largely addressed what they considered the inadequacy of any amount of remote learning for elementary students -- including one unhappy that children who've arrived in the U.S. during the pandemic were allowed to return to school first.

Board President Bob Kaplan denied any political motivation for the board's decisions and cautioned against viewing COVID-19 opinions as facts.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
District 211 preparing to restore in-person learning Oct. 26
Related Article
District 211 preparing to restore in-person learning Oct. 26
 
District 211, feeder districts 15 and 54 to begin school year remotely
Related Article
District 211, feeder districts 15 and 54 to begin school year remotely
 
District 54 offers students choice between classroom, virtual learning
Related Article
District 54 offers students choice between classroom, virtual learning
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 