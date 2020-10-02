Deaths from COVID-19 spike by 47, new cases reach 2,206

The number of daily deaths from COVID-19 reached 47 Friday, the highest tally since June, as new cases of the virus came to 2,206, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

That brings the state's death toll to 8,743 and caseload since the pandemic began to 297,646. There were 64 deaths from COVID-19 on June 24.

The positivity test rate for the virus dipped from recent days to 3.4% based on a seven-day average. Labs across Illinois processed 72,691 tests in the last 24 hours.

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 stands at 1,678.