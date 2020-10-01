 

Poignant firefighters memorial ceremony in Palatine

  • Palatine firefighter Eric Jordan saluted during the Palatine Fire Department's annual ceremony to recognize the service and sacrifice of two volunteer firefighters who died in the line of duty in 1946.

  • Palatine firefighter Dale Stankewicz salutes after laying a wreath during a memorial ceremony Thursday to recognize the service and sacrifice of firefighters Wesley Comfort Jr. and Leonard Nebel, who were killed in 1946 when their fire truck collided with a train.

  • The Palatine Fire Department held its annual memorial ceremony Thursday to recognize the service and sacrifice of Palatine volunteer firefighters Wesley Comfort Jr. and Leonard Nebel in 1946.

  • A ceremony was held Thursday at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial in downtown Palatine to recognize the service and sacrifice of two firefighters who died in 1946.

Daily Herald report
Updated 10/1/2020 4:42 PM

Two Palatine firefighters died 74 years ago, and the annual memorial ceremony held in their honor was as poignant and solemn as ever Thursday morning.

The Palatine Fire Department's ceremony recognized the service and sacrifice of firefighters Wesley Comfort Jr. and Leonard Nebel, who were killed Oct. 2, 1946, when their fire truck en route to a fire crashed into a passenger train.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The ceremony was held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial in downtown Palatine. It included the Palatine Fire Honor Guard. a wreath presentation and ringing of the ceremonial fire bell.

