Poignant firefighters memorial ceremony in Palatine
Updated 10/1/2020 4:42 PM
Two Palatine firefighters died 74 years ago, and the annual memorial ceremony held in their honor was as poignant and solemn as ever Thursday morning.
The Palatine Fire Department's ceremony recognized the service and sacrifice of firefighters Wesley Comfort Jr. and Leonard Nebel, who were killed Oct. 2, 1946, when their fire truck en route to a fire crashed into a passenger train.
The ceremony was held at the Palatine Firefighters Memorial in downtown Palatine. It included the Palatine Fire Honor Guard. a wreath presentation and ringing of the ceremonial fire bell.
