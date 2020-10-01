Naperville releases trick-or-treating guidelines

Naperville has released trick-or-treating guidelines encouraging residents to keep groups small, wear face coverings and maintain a safe distance from others as they travel from house to house this Halloween.

The city does not have an ordinance designating trick-or-treating times or regulations, but officials said they have received many inquiries about celebrating safely amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents handing out candy should also wear face coverings and gloves, according to the Naperville guidance, and are asked to pass out treats individually instead of inviting kids to reach into a communal bowl.

Children are encouraged to wash their hands and have an adult inspect their candy before eating it.

City officials have designed signs for residents to place in their windows or doors, indicating whether or not they are welcoming trick-or-treaters. The signs can be downloaded from the city's website and printed out, or residents can pick up a copy at the Municipal Center, 400 S. Eagle St.

For more information, visit www.naperville.il.us/halloween.