Two killed in crash near airport in Wheeling

WGN News is reporting Wheeling police have said two people died in a two-vehicle crash that resulted in the vehicles careening onto the grounds of Chicago Executive Airport.

Wolf Road is closed between Palatine and Hintz roads as police investigate the crash between a box truck and a passenger vehicle.

Aerial footage shows the box truck on its side and the other vehicle upside down on the grounds of the airport. It appears the impact of the collision cause both vehicles to crash through a fence and onto the airport grounds. Debris can be seen on road inside the airport's fenced grounds.

The crash reportedly happened shortly after 7 a.m.

Authorities are directing traffic to alternate routes.