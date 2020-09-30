State reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 35 more deaths

The virus test positivity rate in Illinois is 3.6%, based on a seven-day average and labs reported 58,546 tests in the last 24 hours. Daily Herald File Photo

With new COVID-19 cases reaching 2,273 Wednesday and 35 more deaths, Illinois Department of Public Health officials advised parents to opt for "stay at home and virtual gatherings" this Halloween.

But "IDPH recognizes that some will choose to gather together anyway," IDPH Director Ngozi Ezike said, "and rather than deny that reality" offered guidelines that include social distancing while trick-or-treating and wearing proper face coverings, not just Halloween masks.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois stands at 293,274 with 8,672 deaths.

The state is expected to receive several million BinaxNOW virus tests from the federal government "starting in the next few days and arriving over the next two weeks," Gov. J.B. Pritzker said at a briefing Wednesday.

The rapid test takes about 15 minutes using a nasal swab to detect virus antigens, according to Lake-County based manufacturer Abbott. The test is expected to help colleges and schools to dectect virus cases.

"We're very excited to use these BinaxNOW tests and believe they will help build the testing we already have," Pritzker said.

The virus test positivity rate is 3.6%, based on a seven-day average and labs reported 58,546 tests in the last 24 hours.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Illinois hospitals was 1,632 as of Tuesday night.

Also on Halloween, "challenge yourself and your children on how to celebrate as safely as possible," Ezike said.

For kids wearing face masks under Halloween masks, "ensure they don't create any breathing problems," she noted.

The state also suggests: consider leaving individually wrapped candy, spaced apart, on a table in the driveway or somewhere outside where kids can have lots of room to get it. Don't eat treats until you have washed your hands.

Haunted houses are not allowed under the state's guidelines.