Rebuilt Grand Avenue in Lindenhurst now open

All lanes on a reconstructed and widened Grand Avenue (Route 132) from just east of Munn Road to Deerpath Drive in Lindenhurst are open, though intermittent lane closures will be required through late October to complete miscellaneous work.

The $14.8 million project was designed to enhance safety and mobility for motorists, bicyclists and pedestrians. Grand Avenue was resurfaced and widened to allow for a raised landscaped center median, with dedicated left-turn lanes and modernized traffic signals at multiple intersections.

New sidewalk and curbs were built along the south parkway and a multiuse path on the north parkway. Trees, shrubs and perennials will be planted in spring.