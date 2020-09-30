Illinois COVID-19 case counts per county, ZIP code as of Sept. 29

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, depicts the coronavirus as viewed through a microscope. Courtesy of the CDC

Interactive map

Suburbs' portion There have been 131,380 COVID-19 cases in the suburbs as of Tuesday. That's 45.1% of the state's total, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

There have been 4,134 deaths in the suburbs, representing 47.9% of all COVID-19 deaths in Illinois.

Cook County• As of Tuesday, suburban Cook County had 64,758 cases and 2,262 deaths, according to the state. In Chicago: 79,939 cases and 2,959 fatalities.

• Top suburb case counts as of Tuesday from Cook County's health department and the medical examiner's office: 2,461 cases and 106 deaths in Des Plaines, 1,386 cases and 19 deaths in Palatine, 1,178 cases and 74 deaths in Wheeling, 1,183 cases and 22 deaths in Schaumburg, 1,160 cases and 37 deaths in Arlington Heights, 1,133 cases and 25 deaths in Streamwood, 1,043 cases and 11 deaths in Mount Prospect, 978 cases and 51 deaths in Glenview, 873 cases and 29 deaths in Hoffman Estates, 760 cases and 12 deaths in Hanover Park (Cook County portion), 617 cases and 40 deaths in Elk Grove Village, 577 cases and 42 deaths in Northbrook, 568 cases and 14 deaths in Rolling Meadows, 397 cases and 9 deaths in Prospect Heights, and 221 cases and 20 deaths in Buffalo Grove (Cook County portion).

DuPage County• The county reported 17,542 cases and 561 deaths as of Tuesday.

• Top counts: 1,286 cases and 10 deaths in Addison, 1,278 cases and 39 deaths in Naperville (DuPage County portion), 1,158 cases and 13 deaths in West Chicago, 1,025 cases and 13 deaths in Glendale Heights, 924 cases and 30 deaths in Carol Stream, 890 cases and 47 deaths in Elmhurst, 850 cases and 30 deaths in Lombard, 750 cases and 25 deaths in Wheaton, 736 cases and 15 deaths in Bensenville, 734 cases and 12 deaths in Aurora (DuPage County portion), 560 cases and 3 deaths in Glen Ellyn, 498 cases and 6 deaths in Villa Park, and 440 cases and 4 deaths in Hanover Park (DuPage County portion).

Lake County • The county listed 16,960 cases and 464 deaths Tuesday.

• Most recent top counts: 3,945 to 3,949 in Waukegan, 1,065 to 1,069 in Round Lake Beach, 655 to 659 in Mundelein, 560 to 564 in Gurnee, 435 to 439 in Round Lake, 320 to 324 in Lake Zurich, 320 to 324 in Vernon Hills, 305 to 309 in Buffalo Grove (Lake County portion), 275 to 279 in Libertyville, 260 to 264 in Grayslake, 255 to 259 in Wauconda.

Kane County• The county confirmed 13,243 cases with 327 deaths on its website Tuesday.

• Top counts: 4,737 cases in Aurora (Kane County portion), 3,013 in Elgin (Kane County portion), 1,216 in Carpentersville, 1,020 in St. Charles, 634 in South Elgin, 478 in Geneva, 360 in Batavia, 351 in North Aurora, 161 in Hampshire, 143 in Algonquin (Kane County portion) and 138 in Gilberts.

McHenry County• 4,623 cases and 118 deaths, according to the health department Tuesday.

Will County• 14,133 cases and 379 deaths listed on its website Tuesday.

• Cases per town include 1,059 in Naperville (Will County portion) and 197 in Aurora (Will County portion).