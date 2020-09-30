Feder: WGN Radio delays Landecker show for White Sox run

The advance of the Chicago White Sox to postseason play has delayed the debut of John Records Landecker as evening host on Nexstar Media Group news/talk WGN 720-AM, Robert Feder writes.

Monday was to have marked the launch of Landecker's show, which will air from 7 to 10 p.m. weeknights.

But now the Radio Hall of Famer is holding off to avoid multiple sports preemptions or late starts in the coming weeks.

WGN is in the final year of its contract as radio home of the White Sox.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.