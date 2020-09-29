Pritzker in self-isolation after staffer tests positive for COVID-19

An unidentified staff member of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's administration has tested positive for COVID-19, causing Pritzker and an unspecified number of his staff to self-isolate for 14 days.

State officials announced the diagnosis Tuesday morning, saying the staff member tested positive Monday after displaying symptoms.

The staff member was with Pritzker at events last week in Chicago, Marion and Marseilles. The staff member and Pritzker wore masks during the "entirety" of their visits, according to a news release.

The staff member was tested Sept. 23 during weekly testing for the governor's office and was negative, Pritzker's office reported.

The governor and all close contacts are isolating for 14 days, in accordance with federal and state guidelines.

All staff who report to the governor's office are being tested and must test negative before returning to work. All tests conducted on staff Monday came back negative. The governor's office undergoes weekly deep cleaning, and also underwent a similar treatment Monday, officials said.

The governor will hold streaming news conferences during the course of the isolation. There is no media event scheduled for today.