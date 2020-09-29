 

Lake County reverses course, reinstates paid holidays for some employees

  • Lake County Board member Paul Frank

    Lake County Board member Paul Frank

 
Russell Lissau
 
 
Updated 9/29/2020 10:34 AM

The Lake County Board on Tuesday reversed a recent decision to take away three paid holidays from some employees because of financial struggles prompted by the COVID-19 crisis.

Under the latest ruling, county workers will receive paid time off on Thanksgiving and the day after Thanksgiving. The board also reinstated this past Labor Day as a paid holiday and will reimburse workers who took the day off.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The original pay change was approved in August to help offset millions of dollars in revenue losses resulting from the COVID-19 crisis. It was expected to save the county up to $1.8 million.

Officials were able to reverse the cuts because U.S. Treasury Department has decided to allow federal coronavirus relief funds to be used on personnel costs.

Because of that guidance change, the county's financial situation is "greatly improved" and it will be able to balance its annual budget without the cuts, said county board member Paul Frank, a Highland Park Democrat who oversees the financial and administrative committee.

"I'm really happy to be able to say that we're able to refund these holidays," Frank said.

The original order was expected to affect nearly 1,100 of the county's more than 2,300 workers. It didn't hit more of the workforce because it didn't automatically apply to unionized workers, whose pay and holidays are guaranteed by collective labor contracts. Not all unions agreed to the pay cut.

That inequality drew criticism from many board members before last month's vote. The original proposal passed in an 11-10 vote that mostly fell along party lines.

Tuesday's reversal passed 21-0.

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Some Lake County employees face pay cuts through unpaid holidays
Related Article
Some Lake County employees face pay cuts through unpaid holidays
 
Lake County offering voluntary furloughs despite assurances none were planned
Related Article
Lake County offering voluntary furloughs despite assurances none were planned
 
Related Article
Lake County sheriff says use COVID-19 website, not 911, to make complaints
 
Lake County Board approves pay freezes for some officials -- and one pay cut
Related Article
Lake County Board approves pay freezes for some officials -- and one pay cut
 
As economic crisis grows, Lake County officials propose $9 million in spending cuts
Related Article
As economic crisis grows, Lake County officials propose $9 million in spending cuts
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 