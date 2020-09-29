Identities released in suspected Aurora murder-suicide

Aurora police have identified the two people found shot to death in a McClure Road apartment Monday.

They are Leesley Sandoval, 23, and Christian Coronel, 24, both of the 1600 block of McClure.

Sandoval was identified as the victim, and Coronel the suspect in what police have called a murder-suicide. Police believe Coronel shot Sandoval, then killed himself.

Officers were called to the apartment at 4:30 p.m. Monday by a relative who had been unable to contact a resident of the apartment that day.

A neighbor told police he had heard gunshots in the area Sunday evening, but did not call police to report them.

The Kane County coroner's office will conduct autopsies Wednesday.