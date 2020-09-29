Feder: John Owens to lead Chicago TV Academy

John Owens, a writer-producer for Chicago-based Weigel Productions and adjunct professor at City Colleges of Chicago, has been elected president of the Chicago/Midwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Robert Feder writes.

Owens, who previously worked as a reporter/multimedia producer at the Chicago Tribune, succeeds Steve Novak, who led the chapter since 2015.

Calling 2020 "the most challenging of years for all of us," Owens wrote academy members: "The global pandemic has forced many of us to re-think how to handle video production, as many of us have been forced to work 'at-home' or from a safe distance in the field or in the studio. . . . Despite the challenges from this unprecedented health crisis, our organization is striving to provide as many benefits as possible in an ever-changing industry."

