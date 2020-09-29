Feder: Chicago radio ratings show a clean sweep for V103

WVAZ 102.7-FM, the iHeartMedia R&B powerhouse, recaptured the top spot in the latest Chicago radio ratings, snapping a seven-month winning streak for Entercom all-news combo WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM, Robert Feder reports.

V103 also finished first across the board -- including mornings with the syndicated Steve Harvey, middays with Bioncé Foxx, afternoons with Joe Soto, and evenings with the syndicated Keith Sweat.

Read the full story here.