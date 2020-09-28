Two dead in Aurora murder-suicide
Updated 9/28/2020 9:19 PM
Police say a man and a woman are dead in Aurora after an apparent murder-suicide.
Officers found the two dead from gunshot wounds after responding to a welfare check call for the woman living on the 1600 block of McClure Road, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.
Investigators spoke with a neighboring man who said he heard gunshots about 8:30 p.m. Sunday but hadn't reported them, according to the news release.
Detectives are investigating, but officials said preliminary evidence indicates it was a domestic incident. The Kane County coroner's office will perform autopsies.
Anyone with information about the case should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.
