Two dead in Aurora murder-suicide

Police responded Monday to the scene of a murder-suicide on McClure Road in Aurora. A neighbor told officers he had heard gunshots Sunday night. Courtesy of Aurora police

Police say a man and a woman are dead in Aurora after an apparent murder-suicide.

Officers found the two dead from gunshot wounds after responding to a welfare check call for the woman living on the 1600 block of McClure Road, according to a news release from the Aurora Police Department.

Investigators spoke with a neighboring man who said he heard gunshots about 8:30 p.m. Sunday but hadn't reported them, according to the news release.

Detectives are investigating, but officials said preliminary evidence indicates it was a domestic incident. The Kane County coroner's office will perform autopsies.

Anyone with information about the case should call Aurora police at (630) 256-5500 or dial 911.