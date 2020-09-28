Thousands of Trump supporters attend rally Sunday at Kane County Fairgrounds

Thousands of people attend a rally in support of President Donald Trump Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Eric Schelkopf/Shaw Media

Donna Fike believes President Donald Trump should be reelected for a number of reasons.

"As president, he did what he said he was going to do and that's rare in politics," the 83-year-old St. Charles resident said. "He's a man of commitment and carries out what he says he's going to do. And that's refreshing. Plus, everything's that he's done has helped America."

Fike was one of thousands of people who attended a pro-Trump rally Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. Bob Grice, of Warrenville, drove his car to the rally as part of a parade that began at Kautz Road and Stern Avenue.

"I just wanted to show support for our president," Grice said. "This is America. We can freely vote for whoever we want and be proud to be an American. We don't need to be ashamed."

He was happy to see the number of people who turned out for the rally.

"I think it's a lot more people than everybody was expecting," Grice said. "We have patriots of all skin colors here."

St. Charles resident Mike Fox was wearing a Trump mask to the rally. He was also selling the masks, which proved to be a popular item at the rally.

"I want to make sure that Trump wins," Fox said. "I love this president. I love what he's done for this country. He's trying to keep all the American jobs here and he's also putting tariffs on other countries. If they want to ship their stuff here, it's going to cost them because we have to try and keep everything American made."

Outside the rally, a group gathered along Randall Road to voice their support for Trump's opponent in the Nov. 3 election, former Vice President Joe Biden.

"We're here to show our support for him," said Dirk Enger, business manager/F.S.T. organizer of Aurora-based Iron Workers Local 393. "We thought it was important to also show there are Biden supporters. It's a way to fire up the base a little bit. That's our main thing."

Enger, a USMC combat veteran of Operation Desert Storm and the co-founder of Midwest Shelter for Homeless Veterans in Wheaton, said he believe a president needs to stand for duty, honor and integrity.

"Everybody that had been in the office before Trump, they upheld those three things," he said. "And this man has not."