Many happy returns for students, parents in District 15

Palatine Township Elementary District 15 returned to in-person learning last week, starting with kindergartners and special-needs students. Pictured here are kindergarten students at Stuart R. Paddock School in Palatine. Courtesy of Palatine Township Elementary District 15

Kindergartner Millie Dziadosz, 5, said she liked being in the classroom -- and made a friend -- in her first week at Willow Bend Elementary School in Rolling Meadows. Courtesy of Deana Dziadosz

Kindergartners and special-needs students in Palatine Township Elementary District 15 returned to in-person learning last week. Pictured here are teacher Loren Lascon and her kindergarten students at Stuart R. Paddock School in Palatine. Courtesy of Palatine Township Elementary District 15

Six months after schools closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, getting back into the classroom felt great for some students and parents, with positive reports from officials in Palatine Township Elementary District 15.

The district's rolling re-entry plan kicked off Sept. 21 with kindergartners and special needs students allowed to return to school. Older kids will make a gradual re-entry as the weeks progress. Families had the option to continue virtual learning, and about 30% chose that.

Parent Michelle Stieb said her daughter Kendall, 5, a kindergartner at Frank C. Whiteley School in Hoffman Estates, loved her first week of school.

"It's been a pretty seamless process. They check their (self-certification) lanyards, check their temperatures and give them hand sanitizer before letting them into the building, and then they can go on with their day," she said. "I have no complaints."

Winston Campus Elementary Principal Marilynn Smith said the first week back was "amazing."

"I couldn't have been happier with how things ran," she said. "It has also been such a blessing that we've been able to have students back in the building."

Superintendent Laurie Heinz also gave a positive report in an email to parents Friday afternoon, saying, "The transition from virtual to in-person learning went smoothly, with students visibly excited to 'meet' their teacher and classmates."

Heinz reminded parents to sign a card to verify every day that their children have no COVID-19 symptoms.

She also asked parents who change their minds and decide to stick with virtual learning to inform the district immediately. Parents of 15 kindergarten students requested such a last-minute change, which left a class with only six students, Heinz said.

Returning to school after a long absence can be harder for students with special needs, said parent Joanne Kozmer, whose 6-year-old daughter, Adyson, has severe autism. Adyson was excited to start the first grade at Marion Jordan Elementary School in Palatine and did well the first three days, but then had a difficult time, her mother said.

"She has regressed a little in academics and behavior," she said. "It's a rough adjustment. The lack of structure the last six months has affected her ... it's just getting back into the swing of things."

On the upside, her daughter's class has only five kids, so there are fewer concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19, Kozmer said.

Another happy kindergartner was 5-year-old Millie Dziadosz, who was excited to get on the school bus to go to Willow Bend Elementary School in Rolling Meadows.

Millie said she sat in the middle of the classroom, likes math and reading books, and made a friend. As for how the classroom compares with e-learning, "the computer is really glitchy," Millie said.

Her mother, Deana Dziadosz, said she's happy with how the school staff has been handling re-entry.

"I'm confident in the district," she said. "I think that, as much as many people wanted the school year to start normally, the fact that we put a plan in place to at least start reintroducing students into the building is positive. I am reassured by the fact that they are taking it day by day and monitoring things."

The district launched an online COVID-19 dashboard last week with information such as how many students and staff are diagnosed with the virus and/or in quarantine, and whether they were exposed inside or outside the district. Last week's data showed no new cases among students and three among staff members.

District 15's rolling re-entry plan continues today, with first- and second-graders, plus self-contained early childhood classrooms. Third- and fourth-graders are expected to go back next Monday, and on Oct. 13, it will be students from fifth through eighth grade and blended early childhood classes.