Man struck and killed while changing tire in Naperville

A 28-year-old Naperville man who was changing the tire on a vehicle on Naper Boulevard Friday afternoon was struck and killed by another driver.

The unidentified victim was transported to Edward Hospital with life threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead, Naperville police officials said in a news release issued early Monday morning.

Police said the 28-year-old was changing a tire in the curbside, southbound lane of Naper Boulevard just south of Plank Road just before 3:30 p.m. when an unidentified 23-year-old man from Naperville driving a 2008 Volkswagen Rabbit struck him.

Naper Boulevard was closed for nearly four hours.

The crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed, police reported.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is urged to call Naperville police at (630) 305-5477.