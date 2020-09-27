State reports 1,604 new cases, ending run of 2,000-plus case days

Ending a run of three consecutive days with more than 2,000 confirmed new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, state health authorities on Sunday announced 1,604 additional infections and 14 more deaths from the coronavirus.

Among the deaths confirmed Sunday were seven residents of Cook County and a DuPage County woman in her 60s. The remaining deaths occurred downstate.

The additional cases Sunday bring the state's total to 287,930, with 8,601 of them fatal.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for Sept. 20-26 is 3.7%, a tick above the 3.6% reported Saturday. The state recorded 50,822 tests in the previous 24 hours.

As of Saturday night, 1,486 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Illinois, down from 1,597 on Friday night. Of those Saturday hospitalizations, 350 patients were in an intensive-care unit and 144 patients were on ventilators, state officials said.