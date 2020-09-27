Sheriff: Victim not cooperating after Palatine Twp. shooting

A 24-year-old man suffered a nonlife-threatening gunshot wound early Sunday morning in unincorporated Palatine Township, authorities said.

Cook County Sheriff's police said deputies were called at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday to Northwest Community Hospital in Arlington Heights, where the victim was being treated for the gunshot wound.

Deputies later learned that the shooting occurred in the 1500 block of North Rand Road near Palatine, authorities said. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing, but the victim is not cooperating.