'Wish tree' art display pops up in downtown Arlington Heights

An interactive "wish tree" art display has popped up in downtown Arlington Heights, where people have started adding their wishes for peace and health and other positive messages.

The public art piece -- featuring a 10-foot high, 35-foot wide net with tied-on ribbons between two trees -- is next to Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban at 210 W. Northwest Hwy.

The real estate office put up the banner Thursday and invites the public to add ribbons throughout the weekend.

The word "Community" is interwoven with yellow ribbon in the center of the net, and through the use of solar-powered LED lights, it lights up at night.