 

'Wish tree' art display pops up in downtown Arlington Heights

  • Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban Broker Associate Tracy Bongiorno on Friday morning ties a ribbon to the "wish tree" interactive art display outside the real estate office in downtown Arlington Heights. "We at Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban are really trying to pump people up," she said.

  • Messages for world peace and love are on ribbons tied to a new interactive art display in downtown Arlington Heights. The colorful interwoven banner, hung between two trees, will be on display through Sunday outside Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban on Northwest Highway.

  • Colorful ribbons tied to netting are in place at a "wish tree" in downtown Arlington Heights. Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban installed the 10-foot high, 35-foot wide banner Thursday and plans to keep it up through the weekend.

  • Hundreds of ribbons with good wishes are on display at Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban's "wish tree" interactive art feature in downtown Arlington Heights. Anyone can add their wishes to ribbons through Sunday.

Daily Herald report
Updated 9/25/2020 1:32 PM

An interactive "wish tree" art display has popped up in downtown Arlington Heights, where people have started adding their wishes for peace and health and other positive messages.

The public art piece -- featuring a 10-foot high, 35-foot wide net with tied-on ribbons between two trees -- is next to Baird & Warner Northwest Suburban at 210 W. Northwest Hwy.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The real estate office put up the banner Thursday and invites the public to add ribbons throughout the weekend.

The word "Community" is interwoven with yellow ribbon in the center of the net, and through the use of solar-powered LED lights, it lights up at night.

