Terror probe opened after 2 wounded in Paris knife attack

French soldiers patrol Friday after four people have been wounded in a knife attack near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo in Paris. A police official said officers are "actively hunting" for the perpetrators and have cordoned off the area including the former Charlie Hebdo offices after a suspect package was noticed nearby. Islamic extremists attacked the offices in 2015, killing 12 people. Associated Press

PARIS -- France's counterterrorism prosecutor's office says it has opened an investigation into a knife attack Friday near the former offices of satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo that wounded at least two people.

The investigation was opened into "attempted murder in relation with a terrorist enterprise," according to an official at the prosecutor's office.

One suspect has been arrested.

It is unclear what motivated the attack or whether it was linked to Charlie Hebdo, whose offices were hit by a deadly Islamic extremist attack in 2015.