 

Teen charged in Kenosha shootings to stay in Lake County as attorneys challenge his detention

Updated 9/25/2020

An Antioch teen will stay in juvenile detention in Lake County while his attorneys file a petition challenging his detention.

Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges stemming from Aug. 25 shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, two days earlier.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

During a brief hearing before Lake County Judge Paul Novak, defense attorney John Pierce indicated he intends to file a writ of habeas corpus on behalf of Rittenhouse. The habeas corpus writ is used to determine whether an individual is being lawfully detained.

If convicted of the most serious charge, Rittenhouse could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Citing "issues of some complexity that have not arisen in the country for some time," Pierce asked for time to file the petition. Novak set a filing deadline of 5 p.m. Oct. 8 followed by a hearing on Oct. 9.

That means Rittenhouse, who attended Lakes Community High School in Lake Villa for one semester during the 2017-2018 school year, will remain at the Minard E. Hulse Juvenile Detention Center in Vernon Hills where he is being held without bail. He appeared in court via Zoom wearing a black shirt and a face covering.

Authorities say Rittenhouse traveled to Kenosha with a semi-automatic weapon on Aug. 25. According to authorities, Rittenhouse joined other armed protesters in Kenosha that night reportedly to protect business owners.

According to the criminal complaint, Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber, who ran at Rittenhouse carrying a skateboard. Court records indicate Rittenhouse then wounded a third man, Gaige Grosskreutz.

Rittenhouse's attorneys say their client acted in self-defense. Rittenhouse turned himself in to Antioch police on Aug. 26.

