Lightfoot defends using electronic billboards honor Breonna Taylor

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office came under fire for displaying a message honoring Breonna Taylor on 32 electronic billboards. Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot was accused Friday of "hijacking" the city's access to electronic billboards for public service announcements to make a "political statement" to remember Breonna Taylor.

Under fire from aldermen, the mayor's office defended the decision to use 32 electronic billboards to display "#SayHerName" in between paid advertising. The messages started running Wednesday and will continue through Sunday.

"The city regularly uses our more than 30 electronic billboards for city initiatives, public service announcements, public safety alerts and other city messaging," the statement said.

Alderman Anthony Napolitano said the billboard message had "nothing to do with a public service announcement. Zero. Zilch."

