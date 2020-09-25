 

Illinois records 25 more COVID-19 deaths, another 2,514 infected

  • Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing funding for federally qualified health centers to help support health care partners across Illinois.

      Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is announcing funding for federally qualified health centers to help support health care partners across Illinois.

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/25/2020 12:10 PM

State health officials reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths today, as well as 2,514 more new cases of the disease.

That brings the state's death toll to 8,563 since the outbreak began, along with 283,885 Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average infection rate increased slightly to 3.6%. It had hovered at 3.5% for the past six days.

