Illinois records 25 more COVID-19 deaths, another 2,514 infected
Updated 9/25/2020 12:10 PM
State health officials reported 25 more COVID-19 deaths today, as well as 2,514 more new cases of the disease.
That brings the state's death toll to 8,563 since the outbreak began, along with 283,885 Illinois residents who have been infected by the virus.
Meanwhile, the state's seven-day average infection rate increased slightly to 3.6%. It had hovered at 3.5% for the past six days.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.