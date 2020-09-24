 

Waukegan motorcyclist dies in crash

 
By Mary Chappell
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 9/24/2020 7:38 PM

A Waukegan motorcyclist died as a result of a crash Monday evening, police said.

Waukegan officers responded about 6:50 p.m. Monday to a crash between a car and motorcycle at North Jackson Street and West Keith Avenue. Due to its severity, the traffic division was called to investigate.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

At about 8:10 p.m. the Lake County Coroner responded to the scene and then to Vista Medical Center East for a death investigation. After a Tuesday morning autopsy, the man was identified as 36-year-old Francisco Quiroz, Jr., of Waukegan. Autopsy results indicate he died from blunt force trauma from the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Quiroz' family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 