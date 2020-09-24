Waukegan motorcyclist dies in crash

A Waukegan motorcyclist died as a result of a crash Monday evening, police said.

Waukegan officers responded about 6:50 p.m. Monday to a crash between a car and motorcycle at North Jackson Street and West Keith Avenue. Due to its severity, the traffic division was called to investigate.

At about 8:10 p.m. the Lake County Coroner responded to the scene and then to Vista Medical Center East for a death investigation. After a Tuesday morning autopsy, the man was identified as 36-year-old Francisco Quiroz, Jr., of Waukegan. Autopsy results indicate he died from blunt force trauma from the crash. Toxicology results are pending.

"We have been in close contact with Mr. Quiroz' family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy," Dr. Howard Cooper, Lake County Coroner said.