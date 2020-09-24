'Today is historic': Long lines and waits as early voters turn out in force

A total of 350 voters had cast ballots at an early voting site in Wheaton by Thursday afternoon. Courtesy of Jean Kaczmarek

Voters around the suburbs are turning out in droves for the start of early voting Thursday, waiting in line for hours to cast their ballots in the presidential election.

The coronavirus pandemic and a heated election year are upending what would normally be a sleepy affair well in advance of Election Day.

It's not unusual to open the doors to an early voting site and not have anyone in line, DuPage County Clerk Jean Kaczmarek says.

"And usually it stays pretty quiet until a week or two before an election," she said. "But today is historic."

Right out of the gate early Thursday, voters stretched out of a county fairgrounds building in Wheaton to cast paper ballots only. By the afternoon, they were waiting for up to two-and-a-half hours.

At 1:30 p.m., the clerk's office reported a total of 350 voters. Lines are still long, but the parking lot has begun to thin out, Kaczmarek said.

Election officials also are starting to send out mailed ballots Thursday. More than 155,000 of the 628,389 registered voters in DuPage have requested mail-in ballots. That's close to a quarter of all voters on the rolls.

"We do have some voters showing up and saying that they had applied for a vote by mail ballot," Kaczmarek said. "And so we just want to reassure voters that the vote-by-mail ballot is on the way, and we'll be arriving next week."

As of 12:45 p.m., 273 people had voted in-person at McHenry County's early voting site in Woodstock.

The parking lot was full when the doors opened at 8 a.m. At one point, the line stretched as long as the length of the building "and then some," McHenry County Clerk Joe Tirio said, though the crowds died down by the early afternoon.

The county clerk's office always expects a larger turnout on the first and last days of voting, Tirio said, "but we didn't expect that it'd be quite as busy as it was."

"It's been busy, but it's good to see everybody out and getting involved," Tirio said. "Our primary was so poorly attended, so I was kind of concerned. But people are definitely interested in voting this go-round."

In Cook County, early voting will begin Oct. 7 at five suburban courthouses. On Oct. 19, the county clerk's office will expand early voting to more than 50 sites in suburban Cook.

DuPage also will expand early voting to 18 sites Oct. 19.

In Kane, early voting opened Thursday at the county clerk's office in Geneva and the Aurora satellite office.

Lake voters also began casting ballots in the courthouse lobby in Waukegan Thursday.

Online voter registration is still available through the state board of elections website.

