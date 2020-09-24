Lake Zurich board approves subdivision which includes adding swath of open space to village

This rendering depicts some of the buildings that could be constructed along Honey Lake Road now that the Lake Zurich village board has approved a 24-unit subdivision plan. Rendering courtesy village of Lake Zurich

The Lake Zurich village board unanimously approved a new 12-building, 24-unit duplex subdivision, which will be located along Honey Lake Road west of S. Pleasant Road.

The plan for The Wildwood Estates of Lake Zurich includes annexing 34.5 acres of previously unincorporated land. About 28.3 acres will be donated to Barrington-based Citizens for Conservation, which the developer said will ensure the land will be managed in a careful and controlled manner under the jurisdiction of the village of Lake Zurich.

Greg Schmitt, the manager of Prestige Development LLC, said the developer's plan calls for a pathway, walking bridge and gazebo for Lake Zurich residents to better access the undeveloped open space.

"People can go down and walk their dog and enjoy mother nature," Schmitt said.

Schmitt said those improvements will cost about $75,000. In exchange, the board agreed to lower the cost of fees associated with the project, which Schmitt said will save the developer about $61,000.

The land that will be developed is along Honey Lake Road on the north end of the property.

Schmitt said his team has been told that seven to eight acres of the land they are donating is buildable, but they decided against trying to develop it.

"It would be detrimental to the wetlands," Schmitt said.

Schmitt said the global pandemic has set back the company's timeline by about four months. The developer was set to be before the village's planning and zoning commission in April but that meeting had to be delayed until July.