Hospitalizations for COVID-19 spike to 1,713 as cases hit 2,257

The number of patients in Illinois hospitals with COVID-19 hit 1,713 as of Wednesday night, the highest number since mid-June, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

New cases of COVID-19 totaled 2,257 Thursday with 30 more deaths, officials said.

That brings the statewide caseload to 281,371 and deaths since the pandemic struck Illinois have reached 8,538.

On June 18, there were 1,852 COVID-19 patients in hospitals and tallies have diminished since then. The state's hospitals were most crowded with virus sufferers in the spring with tallies in the high 4,000s and over 5,000 on a few days.

The number of COVID-19 patients in ICU beds as of Wednesday was 400, the highest it's been since June 29 when 401 people with the virus were in intensive care.

Wednesday's hospitalization rate also topped the seven-day average of 1,505.

Labs processed 62,071 virus tests in the last 24 hours and the state's positivity rate is 3.5% based on a seven-day average. The daily test positivity rate was 3.6%.