Be counted, get a ham: Elgin census-takers giving out meat for filling out Census forms

With the 2020 U.S. Census deadline looming, Elgin census-takers are stepping up efforts to get everyone counted before the end of the month.

And it may sound like hogwash, but they're giving out free hams this weekend as an incentive.

The hams were provided to the Elgin Complete Count Committee in partnership with Elgin Cooperative Ministries, an organization that works with Willow Creek Church. Complete Count members with hams will be at Wing Park from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. On Sunday, they will be at St. Joseph Catholic Church at 270 Division St. between 10 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

After a short break, they'll return to St. Joseph at 4:30 p.m. for the 5 p.m. Mass.

The self-response rate in Elgin has surpassed the 2010 rate, now at 74.7%, according to Denise Raleigh, co-chair of the Elgin Census Complete Count Committee.

"We are thrilled in this challenging atmosphere that we've been able to do this," Raleigh said. "The effort here in Elgin has been amazing."

Raleigh said they're still pushing to get more people counted.

"Our enumerators have been doing a fantastic job of going door-to-door, so our numbers are looking pretty hardy. However, for every person that we leave uncounted, it's $1,500 a year in federal grant money that we leave on the table."

People can still be counted by filling in the 2020 Census form, by phone (English 844-330-2020; Spanish 844-468-2020) and online at 2020census.gov. All Gail Borden library locations and the bookmobile have computer access to get counted.