Watch Durbin, Curran duel in U.S. Senate debate
Updated 9/23/2020 8:39 AM
Incumbent Democrat Dick Durbin and Republican opponent Mark Curran Jr. took each other on in a joint Zoom interview with editorial board representatives of the Daily Herald, Shaw Media and the Southern Illiois LOCAL Media Group.
The two made the case for their candidacies in an hourlong debate over the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, social justice, urban violence and the economy, among other issues.
To watch and share the video, check dailyherald.com.
