The Daily Herald's Election 2020 website is up, with a new twist

The Daily Herald, working with Shaw Media and BallotReady, has launched its new Election 2020 Web page at dailyherald.com/election.

Odds are pretty good that if you're reading this you have applied for a mail-in ballot for November's election.

That ballot should be in your mailbox any day now.

If you've already tuned out to politics because of the TV ads, we can help you get to the heart of the issues that matter to you most, whether they be at the federal, state, county or local level.

We have launched our Election 2020 Web page at dailyherald.com/election, which includes issue stories, Daily Herald endorsements, Zoom editorial board interviews with the candidates, candidate Q&As and an opportunity to sign up for free email alerts on election night.

On top of that we are adding something new and helpful this year. At the top of our Election 2020 page you will see a link to a companion site that's a joint project by the Daily Herald, Shaw Media and BallotReady.

Type in your home address, and it will show you the candidates and referendums relevant to you.

In addition to that, it will help you build a sample ballot with your choices that you can print out and take with you to your polling place.

It also will help you find your polling place and provide instructions on how to vote early or by mail.

The site is a treasure trove of information on the candidates, their positions, their endorsements and news coverage on the races.

We hope you find it a useful tool in helping you decide how to vote.