 

Driver injured after car split in two in Arlington Heights crash

  • A Honda Accord split in two and landed upside down after striking a utility pole Tuesday night on Northwest Highway at Wilke Road in Arlington Heights.

    A Honda Accord split in two and landed upside down after striking a utility pole Tuesday night on Northwest Highway at Wilke Road in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Bob Study

  • A serious one-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday night in front of Jimmy D's District restaurant and bar in Arlington Heights.

    A serious one-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday night in front of Jimmy D's District restaurant and bar in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Bob Study

 
Christopher Placek
 
 
Updated 9/23/2020 4:47 PM

A driver was seriously injured late Tuesday after a car slammed into a utility pole in Arlington Heights, breaking the vehicle in two.

The accident occurred just before 9 p.m. in front of Jimmy D's District restaurant and bar at Northwest Highway and Wilke Road in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The impact left the Honda Accord mangled and a power line down, causing an outage in the area until ComEd crews arrived to repair it. Emergency crews were on scene for hours during the crash reconstruction and investigation.

The driver of the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, but his condition was unknown Wednesday.

Arlington Heights police and fire department officials declined to provide further details Wednesday, saying a news release would be issued Thursday.

