Don't rush to DMV, White says, with three-month extension for licenses

Illinois residents with licenses or ID cards that have expired or will in October, November, December or January now have through Feb. 1 to renew. Courtesy of Illinois Secretary of State

Drivers with expiring licenses will get another reprieve through Feb. 1, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced Wednesday.

It's the latest of several driving-related deadlines White has extended related to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to prevent crowds at facilities.

The previous extension stretched to Nov. 1, but now Illinois residents with licenses or ID cards that expired or will expire in October, November, December or January have extra time to renew.

"Extending expiration dates until Feb. 1 means people with an expired driver's license and ID card do not need to visit a Driver Services facility immediately," White said in a statement.

The deadline to renew vehicle stickers, which was extended through Nov. 1, remains firm since Illinoisans can do that task online at cyberdriveillinois.com.

Sticker requests online have jumped by 84% or from 654,596 to 1.2 million customers between June and Sept. 20, officials said.

Other online services include duplicate driver's licenses or ID cards, driving records, or renewing your license under the Safe Driver renewal program.

Seniors age 75 and older also were granted a one-year driver's license extension that expires on their birth date in 2021.

Visitors to Secretary of State offices are required to wear masks.