District 204 launching pilot program to test in-person learning

Since Indian Prairie Unit District 204 announced in August that students would be starting the school year remotely, administrators have been working toward a goal of reinstating some form of in-person learning by the second quarter.

"We have not wavered from that message," Superintendent Adrian Talley said this week. "What we have to do is thread the needle and carefully knit together our plan."

To ensure effective COVID-19 protocols are in place by Oct. 30 -- the end of the first quarter -- the district plans to roll out a pilot program within the next three weeks to test the waters. Teams of students at various schools and grade levels are expected to return to the classroom, where educators will teach in person while streaming the lessons online for remote learners, Talley said.

The pilot program is best suited for the elementary level and will vary from school to school, he said, though some middle and high schoolers may be welcomed back in waves.

Based on the test run and the results of a survey sent to parents this week, officials will be able to fine-tune a districtwide plan for in-person instruction through the end of the fall semester, Talley said. An online-only option also will be available for families who are uncomfortable returning to the classroom.

Since school began Sept. 3, officials have received a mix of feedback regarding the district's e-learning plan so far, Talley said. Some families support the remote setting, while others are adamantly opposed to the concept and find it boring, confusing or difficult to navigate. In some cases, he said, the experience varies by student and grade level.

Officials have been closely monitoring COVID-19 conditions and communicating with neighboring districts regarding plans to move into in-person learning, Talley said. At this point, District 204 is staying true to its initial timeline.

"We know parents need time to plan, and rather than have a changing target, we wanted to be consistent," he said.

Serving roughly 27,400 students in the Naperville and Aurora areas, the district is focused on supporting its most vulnerable populations, Talley said, pointing to English language learners, students with special needs and children in early elementary classes.

Some schools have already been welcoming small groups back on a limited basis for in-person services, which range from special education programs to driver education lessons.

"I believe everyone is trying to do their best," school board member Laurie Donahue said during a virtual meeting Monday. "The district is hard at work not only trying to improve our remote learning and make changes as needed, but also at the same time actively looking at how we will be bringing students in by the end of the quarter and, in fact, testing that in different pockets right now."