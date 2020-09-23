 

Didech pulls name from consideration to replace Terry Link in Illinois Senate

  • Daniel Didech is a candidate for State Representative, 59th District (Democratic primary, 2-year term).

Updated 9/23/2020 6:44 PM

State Rep. Dan Didech, considered a front-runner to replace disgraced former state Sen. Terry Link, pulled his name from consideration in a surprise move Wednesday.

Didech, a Democrat from Buffalo Grove, announced his decision in an email to Lauren Beth Gash, chair of the Lake County Democratic Party.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"Although I am very grateful for the encouragement I have received from many people in my district, right now I think I can most effectively support my community and the people of Illinois by serving the next two years in the House of Representatives," Didech wrote.

A former Vernon Township supervisor, Didech was elected in 2018 to the 59th District House seat left open by the retirement of former representative Carol Sente. The district encompasses all or parts of Buffalo Grove, Lincolnshire, Wheeling, Northbrook, Mundelein and Vernon Hills.

He is running unopposed for reelection in November.

"I have full confidence that the person you select will be an effective advocate in the legislature, and I look forward to building a strong partnership with them as we work together to continue improving the State of Illinois," Didech wrote to Gash.

Gash, along with Wheeling Township Democratic committeeman and state Rep. Mark Walker, are expected to appoint a replacement for Link by Oct. 12. Their choice will serve the remaining two years on Link's term.

Link, who served in the state Senate since 1997, resigned earlier this month in the wake of a federal income tax evasion charge. The Indian Creek resident admitted guilt last week as part of a plea deal in which federal prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence of probation rather than a prison term of up to three years.

According to court documents, Link falsified his federal tax return for 2016, reporting his total income that year was $264,450, even though prosecutors say he earned at least $358,309 that year.

Link defrauded the IRS of at least $25,913 and the Illinois Department of Revenue of at least $3,520 that year, authorities said. He also admitted filing false returns the four previous years, an 18-page plea agreement indicates.

