Waukegan resident fatally shoots two men he says tried to break into his house

A Waukegan resident fatally shot two men he said were trying to break into his house, authorities said Tuesday.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 100 Block of Frolic Avenue at about 10 a.m., they found two men with gunshot wounds dead in the front yard, according to a news release from the Waukegan Police Department.

The Waukegan resident told police at least one of the men was armed, the release said.

The Lake County coroner hasn't released the names of the dead men. Waukegan Police Commander Joe Florip didn't give the ages of the suspects, nor details about the altercation that led to the shooting.

The shooting occurred within a block of a Motel 6 that's been the site of two murders last month. John Cannon, 24, of Waukegan was shot fatally shot Sept. 8, authorities said. On Aug. 26, another man was shot to death at the same motel. No arrests have been announced in either shooting.

